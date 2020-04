BRIEF-Glencore Says Antamina JV In Peru Halts Operations For About Two Weeks

April 14 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19

* GLENCORE - WHILE MAJORITY OF OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED, PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON IMPACTS THAT HAVE OCCURRED AT CERTAIN OF ASSETS

* GLENCORE - RAGLAN (NICKEL) AND MATAGAMI (ZINC) OPERATIONS IN QUEBEC ARE ANALYSING OPTIONS TO RESTART OPERATIONS BEFORE 4 MAY

* GLENCORE - PRODECO’S MINING OPERATIONS REMAIN ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE, WHILE PORT CONTINUES TO OPERATE

* GLENCORE - AT JV OPERATION, ANTAMINA DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN TO DE-MOBILISE WORKFORCE AND HALT OPERATIONS FOR A LIKELY PERIOD OF APPROXIMATELY 2 WEEKS

* GLENCORE - IN SOUTH AFRICA, FERROALLOYS AND TWO OF OUR COAL (MIDDLEBURG AND GRASPAN) OPERATIONS CURRENTLY REMAIN ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE.

* GLENCORE - GLENCORE IS CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH TRANSITION OF MINING OPERATIONS TO CARE AND MAINTENANCE WITH GOVERNMENT OF ZAMBIA.