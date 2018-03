March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES INTENDED ISSUANCE OF $500 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE CASH SETTLED GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING OF BONDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR PURCHASE OF CALL OPTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)