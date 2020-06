June 19 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - INVESTIGATION BY THE OAG OF SWITZERLAND

* GLENCORE - OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL OF SWITZERLAND OPENED A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG

* GLENCORE - INVESTIGATION FOR FAILURE TO HAVE ORGANIZATIONAL MEASURES IN PLACE TO PREVENT ALLEGED CORRUPTION IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

* GLENCORE - WILL COOPERATE WITH INVESTIGATION BY OAG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: