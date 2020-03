March 26 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19

* OUR LARGER OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* A NUMBER OF OUR SMALLER ASSETS HAVE HAD TO RESTRICT OR STOP OPERATIONS.

* OUR RAGLAN (NICKEL) AND MATAGAMI (ZINC) OPERATIONS IN QUEBEC WILL BE ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE FOR NEXT THREE WEEKS