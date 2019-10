BRIEF-Glencore Says Qtrly Own Sourced Copper Production Fell 4% To 1 Mln Tonnes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - THIRD QUARTER 2019 PRODUCTION REPORT

* GLENCORE - QTRLY OWN SOURCED COBALT PRODUCTION OF 34,400 TONNES WAS 5,900 TONNES (21%)

* GLENCORE - QTRLY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 1,015,800 TONNES WAS 47,300 TONNES (4%) LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR PERIOD

* GLENCORE - QTRLY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 809,200 TONNES WAS 23,100 TONNES (3%) HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR PERIOD

* GLENCORE - QTRLY COAL PRODUCTION OF 104.0 MILLION TONNES WAS 7.3 MILLION TONNES (8%) HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR PERIOD

* GLENCORE - QTRLY OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 89,400 TONNES WAS SLIGHTLY (2%) LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR PERIOD

* GLENCORE - QTRLY ENTITLEMENT INTEREST OIL PRODUCTION OF 3.6 MILLION BARRELS WAS 0.3 MILLION BARRELS (8%) HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR PERIOD

* GLENCORE - SEES FY AFRICAN COPPER PRODUCTION 375 +/- 15 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY 2019 COBALT PRODUCTION 43+/-3KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY COAL PRODUCTION 145 +/- 3 MT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY 2019 COPPER EXCLUDING AFRICAN COPPER PRODUCTION 1,010 +/ - 25KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY 2019 ZINC PRODUCTION 1,110 + / - 25KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY OIL PRODUCTION 5.5 +/- 0.2 MBBL

* GLENCORE - SEES FY 2019 NICKEL PRODUCTION 128 + / - 5 KT

* GLENCORE - SEES FY 2019 FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 1,450 + / - 25 KT