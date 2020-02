Feb 18 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* GLENCORE SAYS IT WILL NOT BE PRODUCING COAL IN COLOMBIA AFTER 2035

* GLENCORE SAYS SEVERAL MORE SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES ARE COMING

* GLENCORE SAYS THERE’S A CHANCE TO CONTINUE BUY BACKS IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Julia Payne; Editing by Edmund Blair)