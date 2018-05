May 16 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* BOARD UPDATE

* GRANTED TO MARTIN GILBERT A LEAVE OF ABSENCE AS DIRECTOR UNTIL MID-OCTOBER 2018

* DURING THIS PERIOD PATRICE MERRIN, INDEPENDENT NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL REPLACE HIM ON COMPANY'S AUDIT AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEES.