March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* DEAL ‍FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$1.7 BILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN H2 2018​

* JV PARTNER HAS RIGHT TO SELL SHARE TO CO, WHICH COULD RESULT IN ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO US$340 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 82% INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND ADJACENT COAL RESOURCES ​

* TO ‍ACQUIRE RIO TINTO'S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND​