July 3 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* SUBPOENA FROM UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

* REQUESTED DOCUMENTS RELATE TO GLENCORE GROUP’S BUSINESS IN NIGERIA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO AND VENEZUELA FROM 2007 TO PRESENT

* GLENCORE IS REVIEWING SUBPOENA AND WILL PROVIDE FURTHER INFORMATION IN DUE COURSE AS APPROPRIATE

* SUBSIDIARY RECEIVED A SUBPOENA DATED 2 JULY, 2018 FROM US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS AND OTHER RECORDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: