BRIEF-Glencore Says U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Investigating Co, Units

April 25 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* ANNOUNCEMENT COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION

* U.S. CFTC IS INVESTIGATING WHETHER CO, UNITS MAY HAVE VIOLATED CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF COMMODITY EXCHANGE ACT AND/OR CFTC REGULATIONS

* GLENCORE UNDERSTANDS THAT CFTC’S INVESTIGATIONS ARE AT AN EARLY STAGE

* CFTC’S INVESTIGATIONS HAVE A SIMILAR SCOPE IN TERMS OF SUBJECT MATTER AS CURRENT ONGOING INVESTIGATION BY US DOJ

* GLENCORE WILL COOPERATE WITH CFTC

* RESPONSE WILL BE MANAGED BY ITS INVESTIGATIONS COMMITTEE, WHICH WAS SET UP IN JULY 2018 TO OVERSEE GLENCORE'S RESPONSE TO INVESTIGATION BY DOJ