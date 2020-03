BRIEF-Glencore Seen Some Impact On Some Smaller Operations Due To COVID-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19

* GLENCORE - SCALE AND DIVERSITY OF OUR OPERATIONS MEANS THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 VARIES BY LOCATION.

* GLENCORE - CONTINUE TO ASSESS RISKS

* GLENCORE - HAVE INTRODUCED A NUMBER OF ADDITIONAL PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES ACROSS OUR OFFICES AND INDUSTRIAL ASSETS

* GLENCORE - GLENCORE ALSO CONTINUES TO REVIEW ITS INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS TO ENSURE THAT THEY ARE APPROPRIATELY POSITIONED

* GLENCORE - TO DATE, THERE HAVE BEEN NO MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS AT OUR OPERATING ASSETS OR WITHIN OUR SUPPLY CHAIN

* GLENCORE - GLENCORE HAD $10BN IN AVAILABLE COMMITTED UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITIES AND CASH AT END OF 2019

* GLENCORE - “WE AIM TO MINIMISE DISRUPTION SO WE CAN CONTINUE TO SOURCE AND DELIVER PRODUCTS THAT OUR CUSTOMERS NEED.”

* GLENCORE - MARKETING BUSINESS IS DELIVERING ANNUALISED EBIT PERFORMANCE WITHIN OUR THROUGH CYCLE LONG-TERM GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.2BN TO $3.2BN P.A.

* GLENCORE - WE HAVE TO DATE SEEN SOME IMPACT ON CERTAIN SMALLER OPERATIONS.

* GLENCORE - LIQUIDITY HAS INCREASED SINCE START OF YEAR DUE TO LOWER WORKING CAPITAL FUNDING REQUIREMENTS, IN LINE WITH LOWER COMMODITY PRICES

* GLENCORE - LIQUIDITY HAS INCREASED SINCE START OF YEAR DUE TO LOWER WORKING CAPITAL FUNDING REQUIREMENTS

* GLENCORE-WEAKENING OF PRODUCER CURRENCIES AGAINST USD, LOWER OIL PRICES, INTEREST RATES PROVIDED SUBSTANTIAL CASH OFFSETS TO FALL IN COMMODITY PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: