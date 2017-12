BRIEF-Glencore Sees 2017 Marketing EBIT Guidance Of About $2.8 Bln

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* 2017 MARKETING EBIT GUIDANCE OF C.$2.8BLN

* ‍2018 ILLUSTRATIVE EBITDA OF C.$16.2BN AT SPOT/FORWARD PRICES​

* ‍OPTIMAL NET DEBT RANGE OF $10-16BN, NET DEBT /EBITDA < 2.0X THROUGH CYCLE​

* 2018 DISTRIBUTION POLICY, IN RESPECT OF 2017 CASH FLOWS, COMPRISES FIXED $1BN BASE DISTRIBUTION FROM MARKETING PLUS A MINIMUM PAYOUT OF 25% OF INDUSTRIAL FCF

* ‍"TIER 1" COMMODITIES, COPPER, COBALT, NICKEL, ZINC & THERMAL COAL, OUTLOOKS "UNDERPINNED BY PERSISTENT SUPPLY CHALLENGES, ROBUST DEMAND​"