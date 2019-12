BRIEF-Glencore To Acquire LNG Business Of Orsted A/S

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* GLENCORE - GLENCORE TO ACQUIRE LNG BUSINESS OF ORSTED A/S

* GLENCORE - AGREEMENT WILL INVOLVE GLENCORE NOVATING A NUMBER OF CONTRACTS

* GLENCORE - AGREEMENT WILL INVOLVE THE RIGHT TO USE 3BCM OF ANNUAL REGASIFICATION CAPACITY AT THE GATE TERMINAL IN ROTTERDAM UNTIL 2031

* GLENCORE - TRANSACTION INVOLVES A PAYMENT FROM ORSTED TO GLENCORE AND IS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF CONDITIONS

* GLENCORE - THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SUMMER OF 2020