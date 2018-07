BRIEF-Glencore To Commence Share Buy-Back Programme Of Up To $1 Bln

July 5 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* PROGRAMME WILL BE EFFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AUTHORITY GRANTED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 AGM

* GLENCORE PLC WILL COMMENCE A SHARE REPURCHASE OR BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO USD1 BILLION IN PERIOD TO 31 DECEMBER 2018

* CURRENTLY INTENDED THAT ANY ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY PURCHASED WILL BE HELD IN TREASURY

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED TO CONDUCT PROGRAMME, WHICH WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN TWO STAGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)