BRIEF-Glencore To Defer Decision On Proposed Cash Distribution Of $0.20 Per Share In 2020

March 31 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* 2020 DISTRIBUTION AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

* BELIEVES IT PRUDENT TO DEFER ITS DECISION AS TO WHETHER TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.20 PER SHARE (C. $2.6 BLN) IN 2020

* FACILITIES HAVE BEEN REFINANCED AND EXTENDED, EFFECTIVE 22 MAY 2020, ON SAME COMMERCIAL TERMS AS OUR 2019 FACILITIES

* SHORTER-TERM FACILITIES WERE INITIALLY LAUNCHED AT $8 BLN AND CLOSED SUBSTANTIALLY OVERSUBSCRIBED, RAISING $10.75 BLN

* THERE EXISTS RISK OF MATERIAL PRODUCTION DISRUPTION DUE TO COVID-19

* LONGER-TERM $4.65 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO 2025

* UNSECURED FACILITIES CONTAIN NO FINANCIAL COVENANTS, NO RATING TRIGGERS, NO MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE CLAUSES, NO EXTERNAL FACTOR CLAUSES

* SCALED BACK SUBSCRIPTION LEVELS AND ULTIMATELY INCREASED SIZE OF FACILITIES TO $9.975 BLN, UP FROM $9.775 BLN SIGNED IN 2019