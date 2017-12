Dec 12 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* PLANS TO PROGRESSIVELY RAMP UP LADY LORETTA MINE, ANTICIPATE RESTART IN H1 2018 - INVESTOR CALL

* ZINC OUTPUT EXPECTED TO FALL SLIGHTLY IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.09 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 1.1 MILLION TONNES THIS YEAR