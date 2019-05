BRIEF-Glencore To Support Restart Of First Cobalt Refinery

First Cobalt Corp:

* GLENCORE TO SUPPORT RESTART OF FIRST COBALT REFINERY

* FIRST COBALT - CO, GLENCORE HAVE SIGNED MOU TO SUPPLY COBALT FEEDSTOCK AND FINANCING TO RECOMMISSION FIRST COBALT REFINERY IN ONTARIO, CANADA

* FIRST COBALT - A FINAL DECISION ON WHETHER TO PUT FIRST COBALT REFINERY BACK INTO PRODUCTION HAS NOT BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME

* FIRST COBALT CORP - GLENCORE INTENDS TO PROVIDE FEEDSTOCK FOR REFINERY

* FIRST COBALT CORP - AT THIS TIME, COMPANY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT ITS CURRENT PROJECTS WILL PROVIDE A SOURCE OF FEEDSTOCK FOR REFINERY

* FIRST COBALT CORP - GLENCORE WILL EVALUATE MAKING A LOAN TO FUND CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS TO RECOMMISSION REFINERY

* FIRST COBALT CORP - GLENCORE WILL ENTER INTO A TOLLING AGREEMENT WITH FIRST COBALT