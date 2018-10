Oct 15 (Reuters) - Glencore PLC:

* UNVEILS HAIL CREEK RESTRUCTURE

* SAYS GIVES UPDATE FOR ITS HAIL CREEK OPEN CUT COAL OPERATIONS IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND WITH AN OUTLINE OF CHANGES PROPOSED FOR THE MINE

* CHANGES WILL AFFECT AROUND 30 PERCENT OF THE MINE’S CURRENT WORKFORCE

* MINE’S WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 1360 WILL REDUCE TO 930 WHEN ALL CHANGES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* RECONFIGURATION TO BE PHASED IN OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS, MAJORITY OF CHANGES EXPECTED TO BE IN PLACE BY Q2 2019