Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* GLENCORE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SAYS THE COMPANY INTENDS TO REINSTATE THE DIVIDEND AT FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* GLENCORE’S PETER FREYBERG SAYS 95% OF COMPANY’S SCOPE 3 EMISSIONS ARE ASSOCIATED WITH COAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Helen Reid and Zandi Shabalala)