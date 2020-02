BRIEF-Glencore's Qtrly Copper Output Down 9% To 355.4 Kt

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc:

* FULL YEAR 2019 PRODUCTION REPORT

* FY OWN SOURCED COPPER PRODUCTION OF 1,371,200 TONNES WAS 82,500 TONNES 6% LOWER THAN IN 2018

* FULL YEAR 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, CONSISTENT WITH THAT PRESENTED IN INVESTOR UPDATE ON 3 DECEMBER 2019

* FY OWN SOURCED COBALT PRODUCTION OF 46,300 TONNES WAS 4,100 TONNES 10% HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR PERIOD

* CERREJON’S 2019 COAL PRODUCTION WAS CONSTRAINED BY DUST EMISSIONS CONTROL REQUIREMENTS

* FY OWN SOURCED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 1,077,500 TONNES WAS IN LINE WITH 2018

* FY OWN SOURCED NICKEL PRODUCTION OF 120,600 TONNES WAS 3,200 TONNES 3% LOWER THAN IN 2018

* FY ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION OF 1,438,000 TONNES WAS 142,000 TONNES 9% LOWER THAN IN 2018

* FY COAL PRODUCTION OF 139.5 MILLION TONNES WAS 10.1 MILLION TONNES 8% HIGHER THAN IN 2018

* QTRLY COPPER OUTPUT DOWN 9% TO 355.4 KT

* QTRLY COBALT OUTPUT DOWN 13% TO 11.9 KT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: