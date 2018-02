Feb 21 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DEAL WITH SAM CHUN DANG PHARM

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRODUCTS FROM AGREEMENT WILL BE DEVELOPED AND MANUFACTURED BY SCD IN SOUTH KOREA

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRODUCTS FROM AGREEMENT WILL BE DEVELOPED AND MANUFACTURED BY SCD IN SOUTH KOREA

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS WILL SEEK ALL MARKET AUTHORIZATIONS AND COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCTS FROM AGREEMENT IN NORTH AMERICA