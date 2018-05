May 4 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ABOUT CO GETTING NOTICE OVER MISCONDUCT IN CLINICAL TRIALS

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS - AS SOON AS CO BECAME AWARE OF ALLEGED IRREGULARITIES AT MALPANI HOSPITAL, TRIAL WAS SUSPENDED

* SAYS CO GOT SHOW CAUSE NOTICE PERTAINING TO MONITORING OF CLINICAL TRIAL AT MALPANI HOSPITAL

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS - DEVELOPMENT DOES NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO