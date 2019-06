June 24 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GLENMARK TO PARTNER WITH NOVARTIS TO PROMOTE, COMMERCIALIZE AND DISTRIBUTE THREE RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL

* NOVARTIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO MANUFACTURE PRODUCTS AND GLENMARK WILL EXCLUSIVELY COMMERCIALIZE THE PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL

* DEAL BETWEEN UNITS GLENMARK FARMACÊUTICA & NOVARTIS BIOSCIENCES FOR 3 RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS Source text: bit.ly/2KwpZyZ Further company coverage: