March 26 (Reuters) - Glenveagh Properties PLC:

* GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES - COVID-19 UPDATE

* GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC - LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE A CHALLENGING NEAR-TERM ENVIRONMENT

* GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC - SUSPENDING ALL EXISTING FY20 GUIDANCE UNTIL BOTH SEVERITY AND DURATION OF COVID-19 IMPACT BECOMES CLEARER. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: