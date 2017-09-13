FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glenview Capital Management says to engage with Tenet Healthcare board in connection with strategic alternatives for co
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 13, 2017 / 9:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Glenview Capital Management says to engage with Tenet Healthcare board in connection with strategic alternatives for co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Glenview Capital Management says determined to engage with Tenet Healthcare’s board and other relevant parties in connection with strategic alternatives for co

* Glenview Capital Management​ says strategic alternatives for Tenet Healthcare includes possible sale of one or more of co’s assets or divisions or company as a whole

* Glenview Capital Management says it may take other action, either alone or in coordination with other co’s shareholders or other parties related to its plans for tenet healthcare

* Glenview Capital Management​ owned 17.79 pct stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp as of Sept 13 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2x2aHcZ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.