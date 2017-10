Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc

* Glenview Capital Management supports improvements in DowDupont spin-off plans

* Glenview Capital​ says as it believes DowDupont remains significantly “undervalued”, recommends board adopt “meaningful share repurchase program”

* Glenview Capital says it ‍currently owns 0.74% of DowDupont, valued at approximately $1.2 billion​