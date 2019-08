Aug 7 (Reuters) -

* GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT DEMAND DOWN 4.8% IN JUNE – IATA

* ANNUAL GROWTH IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTKS) INCREASED SOMEWHAT IN JUNE TO A MODERATE 2.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR, UP FROM 1.4% IN MAY - IATA

* GLOBAL TRADE CONTINUES TO SUFFER AS TRADE TENSIONS-PARTICULARLY BETWEEN THE US AND CHINA-DEEPEN – IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/2KuKQAg (Gdynia Newsroom)