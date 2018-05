May 2 (Reuters) -

* GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT DEMAND UP 1.7 PERCENT IN MARCH – IATA

* LOOKING AHEAD WE REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT AIR CARGO DEMAND WILL GROW BY 4-5% THIS YEAR - IATA CEO

* IN MARCH, Y-O-Y INCREASE IN CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTK) FELL TO 4.4% COMPARED TO 6.3% IN FEBRUARY – IATA Source text: bit.ly/2FAH2J7 (Gdynia Newsroom)