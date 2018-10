BRIEF-Global Air Freight Demand Up 2.3 Pct In August – IATA

Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT DEMAND UP 2.3 PERCENT IN AUGUST – IATA

* AUGUST FREIGHT CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE FREIGHT TONNE KILOMETERS (AFTKS), GREW BY 4.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN AUGUST 2018 - IATA

* BUOYANT CONSUMER CONFIDENCE, THE GROWTH OF INTERNATIONAL E-COMMERCE AND THE BROAD-BASED GLOBAL ECONOMIC UPTURN ARE BEHIND THE GROWTH – IATA CEO

* ORDER BOOKS ARE WEAKENING AND SUPPLY DELIVERY TIMES ARE LENGTHENING. AND THE GROWING TRADE TENSIONS ARE A SPECTER OVER THE INDUSTRY – IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/2Rb7eB4 (Gdynia Newsroom)