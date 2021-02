Feb 3 (Reuters) - International Air Transport Association (IATA) -

* GLOBAL AIR PASSENGER TRAFFIC FELL 70% IN 2020 ON REVENUE PASSENGER-KM (RPK) BASIS

* DEMAND FOR AIR CARGO DECREASED BY 10.6% IN 2020

* VACCINE ROLLOUTS COULD MAKE SECOND HALF OF 2021 “VERY MUCH BETTER” - CHIEF ECONOMIST BRIAN PEARCE (Reporting by Laurence Frost)