April 5 (Reuters) - IATA:

* GLOBAL AIR PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES UP 7.6 ‍​PERCENT IN FEBRUARY

* FEBRUARY CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS OR ASKS) INCREASED BY 6.3%, AND LOAD FACTOR ROSE 0.9 PERCENTAGE POINT TO 80.4%

* ‍INCREASES IN FUEL PRICES—AND LABOR COSTS IN SOME COUNTRIES—LIKELY WILL TEMPER AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC STIMULATION FROM LOWER AIRFARES THIS YEAR - IATA CEO​ (Gdynia Newsroom)