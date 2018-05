May 3 (Reuters) -

* GLOBAL AIR PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETRES UP 9.5 PERCENT IN MARCH – IATA

* CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS, OR ASKS) GREW 6.4% AND LOAD FACTOR CLIMBED 2.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 82.4% IN MARCH – IATA

* RISING COST INPUT - PARTICULARLY FUEL PRICES - SUGGEST THAT ANY DEMAND BOOSTS FROM LOWER FARES WILL MODERATE GOING INTO THE SECOND QUARTER – IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/2jnF8CT (Gdynia Newsroom)