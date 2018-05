May 3 (Reuters) - Global Asset Management Ltd:

* INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO R67.2 MILLION BY WAY OF A RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER

* TO OFFER TOTAL OF 36.7 MILLION AUTHORISED BUT UNISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF R1.83 PER RIGHTS OFFER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)