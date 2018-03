March 20 (Reuters) - Global Asset Management Ltd:

* GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - SEES FY HEPS BETWEEN 6.06 CENTS AND 6.14 CENTS, BEING BETWEEN 1 415% AND 1 435% HIGHER THAN 2016

* GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT - ‍IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO IMPROVED OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, PROFIT BEING RECOGNISED ON DISPOSAL OF ENVIROPROTEK