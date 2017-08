July 21 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Announces transfer of two subsidiaries in Changchun from GSH group to GBT group

* Consideration for sale interest is HK$60.9 million which shall be payable by purchaser Global Corn Chemical Investments at completion

* Expected unaudited gain before taxation accrued to gsh group as a result of transactions would be about HK$35.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: