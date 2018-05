BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Says Dacheng Industrial & GP To Become Shareholders Of JV Co

May 4 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

* DACHENG INDUSTRIAL & GP TO BECOME SHAREHOLDERS OF JV COMPANY

* DACHENG BIO-TECH TO MAKE CONTRIBUTION OF RMB78 MILLION, DACHENG INDUSTRIAL & GP TO CONTRIBUTE RMB10.1 MILLION AND RMB60 MILLION

* ANNUAL DIVIDENDS TO BE DECLARED SHALL BE WITHIN RANGE OF 10% TO 40% OF DISTRIBUTABLE PROFITS FOR THAT FY

* TO APPLY TO CSRC FOR LISTING OF JV WITHIN 5 YEARS FROM DATE OF COMPLETION OR TIME AGREED BY DACHENG INDUSTRIAL & GP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: