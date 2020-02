BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology Says Production Operation Of Dacheng Bio-Tech & Dihao Foodstuff Suspended

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

* PRODUCTION OPERATION OF DACHENG BIO-TECH AND DIHAO FOODSTUFF IN XINGLONGSHAN OF CHANGCHUN IN PRC SUSPENDED

* SALES OPERATION OF CHANGCHUN DAHE SUSPENDED & SUSPENSION OF DAHE PRODUCTION FACILITIES WILL BE CONTINUED & EXTENDED

* SUSPENSION IN VIEW OF SEVERE RESPIRATORY DISEASE OUTBREAK ASSOCIATED WITH NOVEL INFECTIOUS AGENT

* BOARD DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT OF OUTBREAK ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP IN SHORT RUN