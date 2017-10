Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global Blockchain Technologies Corp

* Global Blockchain Technologies Corp appoints Steven Nerayoff as Chairman, Rik Willard as CEO , Shidan Gouran as president

* Global Blockchain Technologies Corp says ‍appointment of Rik Willard follows resignation of Chester Shynkaryk in role of CEO​

* Global Blockchain Technologies Corp says ‍also announces departure of Brandon Boddy from board of directors​