BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Is Temporarily Suspending Its Field Team From All In-Person Interactions Due To Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - GBT IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ITS FIELD TEAM FROM ALL IN-PERSON INTERACTIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - TEMPORARY SUSPENSION WILL BE IN PLACE UNTIL APRIL 7, 2020

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - EMPLOYEES BASED AT CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF., HAVE BEEN ASKED TO WORK FROM HOME, WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - BELIEVES IT CURRENTLY HAS SUFFICIENT SUPPLY OF OXBRYTA TO SUSTAIN PATIENT NEED THROUGH REMAINDER OF YEAR AND INTO 2021