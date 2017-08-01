BRIEF-Global Brands Group Holding ‍updates acquisition of assets of BCBG brands​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global Brands Group Holding Ltd

* ‍Updates on acquisition of assets relating to BCBG brands​

* Co decided to assume additional BCBG retail store leases and acquire inventory associated with those stores at concessionary rates​

* Acquisition for consideration of US$4.2 million

* Entered into license agreement with Marquee Brands LLC

* Total consideration payable by company for assets relating to BCBG business amounts to US$27.4 million

* License Agreement to use intellectual property assets relating to BCBG brands in connection with its operation of BCBG business Source text : (bit.ly/2uTShbZ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)