Nov 15 (Reuters) - Global Brands Group Holding Ltd

* ‍HY revenue $1.79 billion versus $1.84 billion

* ‍HY net profit attributable to shareholders $26 million versus $1 million ​

* ‍Co expects to see stronger sales in second half of year​