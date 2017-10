Oct 3 (Reuters) - Global Brands Group Holding Ltd

* Says unit Jimlar Corp to sell 49% stake in Abg-Frye Llc to ABG for us$73 million (about hk$569 million)

* Expects gain to be about us$68 million from disposal of 49% interest in Frye Brand Ip