March 28 (Reuters) - Global Bridge Capital Inc (IPO-GBCL.OB):

* GLOBAL BRIDGE CAPITAL INC FILES FOR OFFERING 7.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING‍​

* GLOBAL BRIDGE CAPITAL INC SAYS INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST OUR COMMON STOCK ON THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE-AMERICAN

* GLOBAL BRIDGE CAPITAL INC - ‍ALL OF SHARES BEING REGISTERED FOR SALE BY COMPANY WILL BE SOLD AT A FIXED PRICE OF $5 PER SHARE FOR DURATION OF OFFERING​