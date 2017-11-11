BRIEF-Global Brokerage Chief Accounting Officer, CFO to submit resignation

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Global Brokerage Inc

* Global Brokerage-entered in restructuring support agreement to restructure obligations of co pursuant to plan of reorganization to be filed under chapter 11

* Global Brokerage - current notes to be exchanged for equal amount of new series of senior secured notes due 5 yrs from co’s emergence from Chapter 11

* Global Brokerage - FXCM Group is not involved with the Chapter 11 filing

* Global Brokerage Inc - Board of Directors of Global Brokerage has also decided to reduce its size

* Global Brokerage-David Sakhai, Eduard Yusupov to resign from board; decisions by Sakhai, Yusupov to resign are not result of any disagreement with co

* Global Brokerage - Margaret Deverell, Chief Accounting Officer, Robert Lande, Chief Financial Officer to submit their resignation to the Board