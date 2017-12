BRIEF-Global Brokerage, Inc. Receives Approximately 78.5% Yes Votes To Move Forward With The Prepackaged Plan Of Reorganization

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Global Brokerage Inc:

* GLOBAL BROKERAGE, INC. RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY 78.5% YES VOTES TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THE PREPACKAGED PLAN OF REORGANIZATION

* ‍BANKRUPTCY CASE IS EXPECTED TO TAKE NO LONGER THAN SIXTY DAYS; ALL VOTING CREDITORS VOTED IN FAVOR OF PLAN​

* GLOBAL BROKERAGE - FILED A VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF BANKRUPTCY CODE IN UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT

* ‍BANKRUPTCY CASE IS EXPECTED TO TAKE NO LONGER THAN SIXTY DAYS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: