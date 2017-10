Oct 2 (Reuters) - Global Brokerage Inc

* Global Brokerage - on Oct 1 management agreement between FXCM Group, Global Brokerage Holdings dated Sept 1, 2016, as amended, was terminated

* Global Brokerage says no early termination penalties will be incurred as a result of termination of management agreement - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fEQ8tJ) Further company coverage: