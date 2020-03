March 11 (Reuters) - Global Business Travel Association (GBTA):

* CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO IMPACT GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL INDUSTRY - GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL ASSOCIATION

* GBTA MEMBER COMPANIES HAVE CANCELED ON AVERAGE 43% OF BUSINESS TRIPS (ALL GLOBAL REGIONS) PREVIOUSLY BOOKED FOR MARCH 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS -GBTA

* GBTA MEMBER COMPANIES, PARTICULARLY BUSINESS TRAVEL SUPPLIERS SUCH AS AIRLINES, HOTELS, ARE FEELING DIRECT REVENUE IMPACT DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS-GBTA Source text : bit.ly/38HSMrG