BRIEF-Global Cargo Demand Down 20.3% In May - IATA

June 30 (Reuters) - IATA:

* MAY GLOBAL DEMAND, MEASURED IN CARGO TONNE-KILOMETERS (CTKS*), FELL BY 20.3% IN MAY (-21.5% FOR INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS) COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR. - IATA

* MAY GLOBAL CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE CARGO TONNE-KILOMETERS (ACTKS), SHRANK BY 34.7% IN MAY (-32.2% FOR INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS) - IATA

* IATA - CARGO LOAD FACTOR (CLF) ROSE 10.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN MAY

* ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IS PICKING UP FROM APRIL LOWS AS SOME ECONOMIES UNLOCK. BUT PREDICTING THE LENGTH AND DEPTH OF THE RECESSION REMAINS DIFFICULT - IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/3dJLiXN (Gdansk Newsroom)