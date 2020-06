BRIEF-Global Cargo Demand Down 27.7% In April - IATA

June 2 (Reuters) - IATA:

* GLOBAL DEMAND, MEASURED IN CARGO TONNE KILOMETERS (CTKS), FELL BY 27.7% IN APRIL COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (-29.5% FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS) - IATA

* GLOBAL CAPACITY, MEASURED IN AVAILABLE CARGO TONNE KILOMETERS (ACTKS), SHRANK BY 42% IN APRIL COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (-40.9% FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS). - IATA

* CARGO LOAD FACTOR (CLF) ROSE 11.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN APRIL, THE LARGEST INCREASE SINCE TRACKING BEGAN - IATA

* GOVERNMENT RED-TAPE—PARTICULARLY IN AFRICA AND LATIN AMERICA—IS PREVENTING THE INDUSTRY FROM FLEXIBLY DEPLOYING AIRCRAFT TO MEET THE DEMANDS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY - IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/2U5Eb57 (Gdansk Newsroom)