Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aon Benfield

* AON- 330 NATURAL CATASTROPHE EVENTS IN 2017 GENERATED ECONOMIC LOSSES OF $353 BILLION

* AON- INSURED LOSSES TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR AND GOVERNMENT-SPONSORED PROGRAMS WERE AMONG THE COSTLIEST EVER INCURRED - $134 BILLION IN 2017

* AON- 36 PERCENT (USD80 BILLION) OF ECONOMIC DAMAGE FROM HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA WAS INSURED

* AON- WILDFIRES CAUSED $14 BILLION OF INSURANCE LOSSES IN 2017 – THE HIGHEST ON RECORD FOR THE PERIL